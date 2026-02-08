83 acres of poppy plantation destroyed in Manipur

IMPHAL: A combined team of security forces and the forest department, along with the Executive Magistrate, destroyed 3 acres of illegal poppy plantation at Lakhamai hills under Phaibung-PS, Senapati district on Friday.

Three huts found at the plantation sites were burnt and destroyed.

Meanwhile, the security forces arrested an active PREPAK cadre, Sapam Barlin Singh alias Nongthang (22), of Thangmeiband Khomdrang Selungba Leikai, Imphal West district, from Porompat Ayangpalli Road near the JNIMS main gate under Porompat-PS, Imphal East district.

A combined team of security forces and the forest department also destroyed 80 acres of illegal poppy plantation at the Sihai hill range under Ukhrul-PS, Ukhrul district.

Ten huts found at the plantation sites were burnt and destroyed.

Additionally, the security forces intercepted a four-wheeler, an A-Star at Lilong Alia Lamkhai under Lilong-PS, Thoubal district and arrested its occupant, one Md. Abbas Ahamed (42), along with brown sugar. From his possession, the security forces recovered 1.543 kgs of brown sugar and intercepted a four-wheeler. (ANI)

Also Read: VPP rips into MDA over ‘inaction’ on illegal coal mining after EJH blast kills 27