84 BSF Personnel Hospitalised in Manipur After Suspected Food Poisoning

IMPHAL: At least 84 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel deployed in Manipur were hospitalised on Thursday following suspected food poisoning after eating breakfast, officials said.

The personnel, who arrived in Manipur from outside the state on Wednesday, were staying at a construction site in Lamshang in Imphal West district.

They reportedly fell ill after consuming puri and aloo sabzi for breakfast around 8.30 a.m., and were subsequently taken to the government Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for treatment, a hospital official said.

The official said the personnel received immediate medical treatment in the emergency department and their condition was stable.

A senior doctor of the RIMS told the media that there were no signs of deterioration in their health and that tests were being conducted to determine the cause of the suspected food poisoning.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh expressed concern over the incident. (IANS)

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