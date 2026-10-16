Tripura's GBP Hospital Marks Foundation Day with Major Healthcare Upgrades

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Tripura government is expanding healthcare infrastructure and introducing new services at the state's premier GBP Hospital to provide more advanced and modern treatment facilities.

Chief Minister Manik Saha said this after inaugurating a new catheterisation laboratory (cath lab), a 12-bed post-operative surgical intensive care unit (ICU), an integrated service laboratory, a 14-bed Medicine ICU and a central sterile services department at the hospital on Wednesday, marking its 66th foundation day. He also virtually inaugurated a 14-bed ICU at the extended Medicine Block.

Speaking on the occasion, Saha said the integrated service laboratory had been established at a cost of Rs 3.50 crore. A 12-bed Surgical ICU and a 14-bed Medicine ICU had been developed with Rs 3.7 crore in funding from HDFC. In addition, a 14-bed ICU had been set up at the extended Medicine Block.

He said the hospital's bed capacity had increased from 727 to 1,413, with plans to add another 100 beds. HDFC had provided an additional Rs 1.50 crore to improve treatment facilities.

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