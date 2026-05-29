A Tribute to Pu Mangvung Paokholun Haokip

The Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM) expressed profound sorrow over the demise of respected leader Pu Mangvung Paokholun Haokip, hereditary chief of Longja village in Chandel district, who passed away on May 27, 2026, at around 11.30 am at a private nursing home in Churachandpur, Manipur, after a prolonged illness.

Pu M. Paokholun Haokip was the son of the late Pu M. Sonjakhup Haokip, Mangvung Bulpipa and head of the Mangvung clan, and the grandson of Thadou war martyr Pu Ngulbul Haokip of Longja village. Pu Ngulbul Haokip, chief of Longja and head of the Mangvung clan, fought as a frontline commander during the Thadou War (1917-1919) and attained martyrdom in active combat during the Battle of Lonpi Fort in 1918. His sacrifice remains a symbol of bravery and resistance for the Mangvung clan and the Thadou people.

Pu M. Sonjakhup Haokip, as head of the Mangvung clan, firmly defended Thadou identity and unity. In April 2018, he rejected the "Seldinglhuh" declaration issued by Chassadpa, head of the Haokip clan and chief of Chassad village, along with certain leaders of the Haokip People's Council (HPC). The declaration, described as divisive and anti-Thadou, included a ritual curse stating that all Haokip members remaining in Thadou organisations "shall die standing like a mithun." The ritual, performed by the Haokip clan head, was also described as anti-Christian in nature. He upheld the historical position that the Mangvung clan, along with Kipgen, Haokip and other related clans, share Thadou ancestry dating back to ancient times.

Continuing his father's stand, Pu M. Paokholun Haokip actively carried forward efforts to restore Thadou unity. On August 14, 2018, he led a Thadou delegation from the Haokip side to meet the Kipgen clan head at Leikot village in Kangpokpi to revoke the "Seldinglhuh" curse.

During his lifetime, Pu M. Paokholun Haokip upheld the legacy of his ancestors and demonstrated a strong commitment to Thadou unity and identity. He also served as the "Hun-pa" of the 4th Manipur State Level Hun-Thadou Cultural Festival, 2021, held at Thomas Ground in Kangpokpi.

The Mangvung chieftainship of Longja village has remained a pillar of Thadou resilience and unity across generations - from the battlefield sacrifice of Pu Ngulbul in 1918, to the principled stand of Sonjakhup in 2018, and the leadership of Pu Paokholun in 2018 and 2021.

The Thadou Inpi Manipur extended condolences to the bereaved family, the Mangvung clan, the people of Longja village, and all relatives and well-wishers, and prayed for strength and peace for them during the period of mourning.

(M. James Thadou)

President

Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM)

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