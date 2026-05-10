Assam Rifles Rescue Abducted Tangkhul Woman, Evacuate Villagers in Manipur’s Kamjong District

IMPHAL: Assam Rifles secured the release of a Tangkhul woman, Olina Ningshen, who was abducted by the KNA(B) faction and Village Volunteers Eastern Zone from Namlee village in Manipur’s Kamjong district.

The release took place near Z Choro village under the supervision of Assam Rifles, intelligence agencies and other security agencies. The woman’s husband, village headman and civil society organization representatives were taken to Humine Thana before she was formally handed over at Chassad after documentation and medical assistance.

The incident followed unrest reported on May 7 near Z Choro and opposite Namlee along the India-Myanmar border. Assam Rifles deployed rescue teams, evacuated civilians and secured 10 affected houses. Fifteen villagers, including women and children, were rescued and provided shelter and assistance at the Aloyo Assam Rifles camp.

During search operations in Churachandpur, Assam Rifles also apprehended an alleged KNA(B) cadre, identified as Lal Thag John, and recovered a weapon, ammunition and a magazine. He was later handed over to the local police.

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