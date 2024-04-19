‘Adequate security deployed’: Manipur CEO Pradeep Jha on poll preparedness ahead of first phase of Lok Sabha polls

Imphal: Ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on Friday in Imphal, Manipur, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pradeep Jha said that the state will witness elections at 2107 polling stations, adding that adequate security has been deployed.

Speaking to ANI, the Manipur CEO said that with the deployment of polling parties already underway and sufficient security measures in place.

“Tomorrow, we are going to have elections for the Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency as well as the 15 Assembly segments of the Outer Manipur Parliamentary constituency as well. So, put together, between the two parliamentary constituencies,. In the first phase, we are going to have elections for 2107 polling stations. 32 assembly segments in the inner and 15 for the outer. The dispersal of polling parties has already begun. Adequate security deployment is already in place. we have already identified the vulnerable as well as the critical polling stations,” Pradeep Jha said.

Additionally, he highlighted that webcasting and videography will be conducted at nearly all polling stations to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and ensure a fair and transparent election.

“We are also going to do webcasts and videography at almost all the polling stations. In addition to that, considering the law and order situation in the state and the prevailing situation because of the ongoing conflict, in the fringe areas of the valley and hills, adequate deployment has been done so that the situation on the day of the poll remains safe and secure and every voter feels confident to come out and cast his or her vote,” he added.

He further said that they have been engaging to encourage first-time voters.

“We have reached out to the campuses and colleges to encourage first time voters. We also have campus ambassadars. Yesterday also, we had certain activities on the campuses where we encouraged the students to vote,” he said. Pradeep Jha said that for the the first phase of the elections they have deployed 160 companies of paramiliatry forces.

“Adequate arrangements have been made for polling day. In addition, we have understood the importance of the security of the strong room. So paramilitary forces have been deployed for the security and safety of the EVMs. The EVMs, which would be transported from the strong room locations to the polling stations, are being monitored with GPS tracking, so that we know where the machines are reaching the right pace or not. Adequate arrangements have been made. In the polling party’s phone, we have installed a software to monitor the movement,” he said. (ANI)

