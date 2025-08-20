Agrarian crisis deepens in Manipur amid prolonged ethnic violence

IMPHAL: The agricultural community in Manipur continues to suffer from the long-lasting effects of the ethnic conflicts between the Meitei and Kuki groups, which began on May 3, 2023. Fertile land that once thrived throughout the state has now become barren, exacerbating an agrarian crisis that endangers the livelihoods of countless rural families reliant on farming.

Sabungkhok Khunou village, situated on the outskirts of Imphal East district, highlights the harsh realities faced by these farmers. Those who previously depended on their agricultural land for survival are now finding it challenging to make ends meet.

For farmer Thangjam Rojit, his 4.3-acre field that used to produce bountiful harvests now lies abandoned, overtaken by weeds and neglected for over a year. “To support myself, I have been working in others’ paddy fields and taking on daily labour. I urge the government to assist us in restoring our fields so we can begin farming again,” Rojit stated.

He is not the only one facing this dilemma. Throughout Manipur, countless farmers are enduring similar hardships. Khetrimayum Premananda, another farmer, has been unable to work his three acres since the outbreak of the violence. “My region still doesn’t have adequate security, though there are some security personnel in the vicinity,” he noted.

As per official statistics, roughly 5,127 hectares of agricultural land have remained uncultivated or desolate since the onset of the violence over two years ago. Experts warn that this could result in enduring socio-economic ramifications.

Dr. Hanjabam Isworchandra Sharma, a specialist in agriculture and rural economics, warned that the ongoing disruption could severely impact Manipur’s rural economy. “This will lead to a significant long-term economic disaster. People will decrease their spending, cut back on higher education expenses, and sell their movable and immovable property. If these issues are not resolved in the medium term, their human resources will be exhausted, leading to a critical crisis,” Sharma explained.

The extended conflict has forced farmers to leave their lands, deprived them of access to their fields, and interrupted farming cycles. What once supported families and communities now stands as a poignant reminder of loss and uncertainty.

With food security at stake and incomes in disarray, the farming families of Manipur long to return to their fields and regain their means of survival. (ANI)

