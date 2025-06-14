AI crew member Lamnunthem Singson from Manipur was family's sole breadwinner

Imphal: Twenty-six-year-old Lamnunthem Singson, who, along with 20-year-old Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma from Manipur, were killed in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday, was the sole earning member of her (Singson) family. Lamnunthem had last talked to her widowed mother, Nemnelihing Singson, over the phone on Wednesday (June 11), her family sources said.

The sources said that Lamnunthem, a crew member of Air India, informed her mother that she would fly to London on Thursday and wanted to sleep early the previous night. She was the only daughter of her family and had three brothers. Her father passed away some years ago, and her mother raised the four siblings, dealing with abject poverty.

Lamnunthem, a resident of the tribal inhabited Kangpokpi district, was from the tribal Thadou community. After receiving a call from the Air India authorities, her two brothers and a cousin are already on their way to Ahmedabad to complete the necessary formalities after the death of their loved one. Her mother is in deep shock and refuses to eat anything since she learnt the news of her daughter’s tragic death.

Meanwhile, former Manipur Chief Minister O. Ibobi Singh has called for an international-level probe into the Ahmedabad plane crash. Speaking to the media after visiting Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma’s family, the veteran Congress leader expressed serious concern over the incident, describing the crash as a “deeply troubling aviation disaster that demands a transparent and thorough inquiry at the highest level.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh separately expressed shock and grief over the plane crash and the death of two young women from Manipur. (IANS)

