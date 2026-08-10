All communities must work together to safeguard Manipur’s territorial integrity: CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said on Sunday that the state’s territorial integrity has always been safeguarded collectively by all communities and called upon the people to put the interests of a united Manipur above community-specific considerations.

Participating in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga 2026’ campaign in Imphal, the Chief Minister added that Meiteis should not think only about the interests of Meiteis, Nagas only about Nagas and Kukis only about Kukis, but all communities should work together and think in the larger interest of a united Manipur.

He said that Manipur was the first state in Southeast Asia to hold its Assembly elections in 1947-48 under its own Constitution and the first Speaker of that Assembly was a Paite tribal leader from Churachandpur district, a district now inhabited by the Kuki-Zo tribals.

Khemchand Singh, however said that Meiteis, who are majority in Manipur, should play the role of ‘big brother’ and should keep the state united. He narrated his visit to Kuki-Zo tribals-inhabited Kangpokpi district on Saturday, saying he was given a warm welcome by the people in the mountainous areas.

He said that he found the people of Kangpokpi happy with his visit and no one seems to have an intention to start a blockade of highways.

The Chief Minister said he suspects that there are few people who are trying to drive a wedge between communities.

Khemchand Singh said that after his successful visit to Jiribam district (bordering southern Assam) where different communities came together under one platform for peace.

However, there was a blast in Tronglaobi village in Bishnupur district earlier this year killing two innocent children and such incidents show that there are people who do not want the return of peace in Manipur.

The Chief Minister called on the people to unite as Indians and work hard to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Vikshit Bharat’ and a ‘Vikshit Manipur’.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Manipur Central observer and Rajya Sabha member Ajeet Gopachade in his address said that under the able leadership of Yumnam Khemchand Singh, the state is able to march forward towards peace and development.

He commended the role of women in Manipur and said that women braved the rain to make the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ yatra campaign successful.

Speaking in the event, State BJP President and Rajya Sabha member Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi said that the state government in Manipur is trying all out to bring peace in the state and the Chief Minister is regularly visiting the hill districts so that normalcy returns back soon.

She added that opposition parties may criticise the state government, but the BJP is committed to take the state on the path of peace and prosperity. (IANS)

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