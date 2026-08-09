Manipur CM, tribal leaders announce reopening of highways for free movement

IMPHAL: In a major move towards restoring peace and normalcy in Manipur, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, along with his ministerial colleagues and tribal leaders, on Saturday jointly announced the immediate reopening of the National Highways to ensure free movement of people of all communities and essential goods across the state.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen and Independent MLA Haokholet Kipgen, announced the reopening of Kuki?Zo tribal?inhabited Kangpokpi District Headquarters.

As part of the government's ongoing peace?building and reconciliation efforts, Khemchand Singh visited Kangpokpi District Headquarters and held meetings with various tribal community leaders.

The Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH?37) and the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH?2) are the two crucial lifelines of Manipur. Since the outbreak of ethnic violence on May 3, 2023, movement along NH?2 has remained severely disrupted due to law?and?order issues and frequent blockades.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated several development projects and distributed welfare benefits under different government schemes. On his way to the district headquarters, he received a warm welcome from villagers of Gamgiphai in Kangpokpi district.

While inaugurating projects, Khemchand Singh recalled Manipur's 3,000?year history, citing the 19th?century "Seven Years' Devastation" as one of its most tragic periods. He said the boundaries of Manipur were formed and protected by all communities, stressing that sacrifices had been made collectively to safeguard the state's territory.

He urged communities to trust and support each other, emphasising that people should first consider themselves Indians and then Manipuris. He noted that India's development would be incomplete without the Northeast, and Manipur's development would be incomplete without Kangpokpi district.

At the inauguration of a dialysis unit at Kangpokpi District Headquarters, the Chief Minister quoted a verse from the Bible, urging forgiveness and reconciliation. He said the government was taking the twin conflicts in the state seriously, citing examples of national pride in the US and Singapore.

Khemchand Singh announced upgrades to Kangpokpi District Hospital into a 100?bed facility with CT Scan, new Primary Health Centres at Motbung and T. Waichong, and an upgraded Community Health Centre at Saikul. He also announced flood?control measures, new sports facilities, a City Convention Hall cum Guest House, and a dedicated computerised examination centre.

Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, elected from Kangpokpi constituency as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, said the day marked a historic occasion. She stressed equal progress in valley and hill areas for complete development and urged civil society and leaders to support peace efforts.

MLA Haokholet Kipgen said he was happy to meet colleagues after four years, appealing to communities to forget the past and return to normalcy. He noted NH?2 had been the lifeline of all communities since World War II.

During the visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated a Dialysis Unit at the Community Health Centre and a District Blood Storage facility at Kangpokpi District Hospital. He also handed over ambulances to the Chief Medical Officer, Kangpokpi.

Benefits under schemes, including PM?JAY, TB Mukt Bharat, Mission Vatsalya, PM?Kisan, PM Surya Ghar, and PM?KUSUM, were distributed. Sprayers, cheques to internally displaced persons and dialysis patients, and solar pumps were also handed out. Two young sportspersons were felicitated for international achievements.

MLAs H. Dingo, Th, accompanied the Chief Minister. Radheshyam, Y. Radheshyam, T. Robindro, Kh. Raghumani, Noorul Hasan, P. Brojen, Haokholet Kipgen, S. Nishikanta, L. Rameshwor, K. Robindro, Th. Arunkumar, S. Premchandra, Letzamang Haokip, as well as senior officials including Commissioner (Home), Commissioner (Health), Heads of Departments and Waqf Board Chairman Antas Khan. (IANS)

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