Manipur CM felicitates NCC cadets, reaffirms commitment to youth development

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday assured National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets that the government is committed to creating an environment where young people can thrive, drawing applause from the audience.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a felicitation ceremony for NCC cadets from the state held at the NCC ground at the DM College campus in Imphal.

Seven NCC cadets from the state had earlier represented Manipur at the Republic Day Parade and the NCC Prime Minister's Rally held in New Delhi. In his address, Singh said the seven cadets honoured for their achievements had filled the hearts of every Manipuri with pride and joy.

"We are here to celebrate a moment of immense pride for the entire state of Manipur," the Chief Minister said, congratulating the NCC group headquarters, Imphal, for their relentless efforts in shaping the future of the state.

He added that the cadets are the architects of a new Manipur, one that is peaceful, progressive and prosperous. The Chief Minister inspected a guard of honour.

Accompanied by Wing Commander Mutum Sandip Singh, Commanding Officer of the 1 Manipur Air Squadron NCC, he also participated in a flight simulator session at the unit's headquarters. (IANS)

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