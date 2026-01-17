Manipur News

Another person held with arms for involvement in bomb blast at Manipur fuel station

With the arrest of one more person by the security forces, total number of accused apprehended in connection with the bomb explosion at a petrol pump in Manipur’s Bishnupur district has risen to two
bomb blast
Published on

IMPHAL: With the arrest of one more person by the security forces, the total number of accused apprehended in connection with the bomb explosion at a petrol pump in Manipur’s Bishnupur district has risen to two, officials said on Friday. A police official said that security forces arrested Pukhrambam Bimol Meitei alias Inaobi (41) from the Lamphel Sana Keithel area under Imphal West district.

Pukhrambam Bimol Meitei, a resident of Kakching district, is an accomplice allegedly involved in causing the explosion at a fuel station at Moirang Thana Leikai in Bishnupur district on January 8. From his possession, security forces recovered one SMG carbine along with four magazines containing 107 live rounds, one 9 mm pistol with a magazine loaded with five live rounds, two HE-36 hand grenades along with two detonators, and a two-wheeler (Honda Activa). Further investigation into the fuel station blast is underway. (IANS)

Also read: Manipur Petrol Pumps Shut Indefinitely After Bomb Attack

bomb blast
Manipur fuel station

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com