Another person held with arms for involvement in bomb blast at Manipur fuel station

IMPHAL: With the arrest of one more person by the security forces, the total number of accused apprehended in connection with the bomb explosion at a petrol pump in Manipur’s Bishnupur district has risen to two, officials said on Friday. A police official said that security forces arrested Pukhrambam Bimol Meitei alias Inaobi (41) from the Lamphel Sana Keithel area under Imphal West district.

Pukhrambam Bimol Meitei, a resident of Kakching district, is an accomplice allegedly involved in causing the explosion at a fuel station at Moirang Thana Leikai in Bishnupur district on January 8. From his possession, security forces recovered one SMG carbine along with four magazines containing 107 live rounds, one 9 mm pistol with a magazine loaded with five live rounds, two HE-36 hand grenades along with two detonators, and a two-wheeler (Honda Activa). Further investigation into the fuel station blast is underway. (IANS)

Also read: Manipur Petrol Pumps Shut Indefinitely After Bomb Attack