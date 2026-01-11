Petrol pumps in Manipur Valley shut indefinitely after bomb attack, extortion threats

IMPHAL: Two days after a bomb was hurled at a fuel station in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, all petrol pumps across the Manipur Valley region and its adjoining areas were shut down indefinitely on Saturday. The shutdown was called by the Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity (MPDF), demanding adequate security for fuel outlets and their staff.

In a letter addressed to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the MPDF said that despite assurances from the authorities, petrol pump owners and workers continue to face serious security threats, especially after the bomb blast on Thursday night (January 8). The MPDF stated that the January 8 incident was the second such life-threatening attack within a short span, following a similar bomb threat incident on December 6 last year.

In view of these incidents, the MPDF said that it was not in a position to continue normal business operations unless its three-point charter of demands was met. The demands include enhanced security at petrol pumps to prevent future attacks, full government accountability in the event of incidents such as bomb blasts or kidnappings, along with compensation for damage to infrastructure, and adequate monetary compensation in case any dealer or staff member is injured or killed.

The MPDF also sought compensation for the damage caused to the Bishnupur fuel station in Thursday’s blast.

According to the police, unidentified miscreants riding a two-wheeler hurled a bomb near a fuel station at Moirang Thana Leikai in Bishnupur district on Thursday night, triggering an explosion. Although no one was injured, the blast caused damage to the fuel station. Police have launched an investigation and search operation, and CCTV footage from the area is being examined. No arrests have been made so far. Following the incident, fuel station staff and local residents staged a sit-in protest at the site. (IANS)

