Arms and ammunition recovered in Bishnupur district of Manipur

Kohima: Acting on specific information regarding the presence of arms and ammunition in general area Wangusabal in Bishnupur district of Manipur, Indian Army along with the Manipur Police launched an operation on August 17 and recovered one Carbine Machine Gun with magazine, one pistol, one country made pistol, two grenades, ammunition and other war like stores. The recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and disposal. The successful recovery of these warlike stores highlights the seamless coordination between the security forces and their commitment for maintaining peace and stability in the area, stated a press release.

