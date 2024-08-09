Arms, ammunition recovered from Kakching district of Manipur

Kohima: In a joint operation with the Indian Army, Assam Rifles recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the Kakching district of Manipur on Wednesday. Acting on specific information regarding the presence of arms in fringe areas of the Kakching district of Manipur, a joint team of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles launched an extensive search operation on August 7 and recovered one AK Rifle, one 12 bore Single Barrel Rifle, two 9mm pistols, 11 grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores. The recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and disposal, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence said.

Earlier this month, the Indian Army, along with the Manipur Police conducted an intensive search operation and seized two AK-47 rifles, one sniper rifle, one 9mm pistol, three grenades and other war-like stores in the general area of Uyungmakhong in Bishnupur District, Manipur. The successful recovery of these war-like stores highlights the seamless cooperation between the Army and other law enforcement agencies, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring security and safety in the region. The Indian Army remains committed to its efforts to maintain peace and stability in the area. (ANI)

