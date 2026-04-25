Army ‘Super 50’ Students in Manipur Achieve 80% Success in JEE Mains Amid Unrest

BISHNUPUR: Students from the Indian Army's 'Super 50' programme in Manipur delivered a strong performance in the JEE Mains 2026, with 8 out of 10 candidates qualifying, achieving an 80 per cent success rate amid ongoing instability in the state.

The initiative, which provides free residential coaching for competitive exams, supported students from underprivileged backgrounds through structured study and disciplined training. Among the top performers, P. Rohit secured 86.9 percentile, while Ningthoujam Rohan Singh scored 84.48 percentile, with both qualifying for JEE Advanced.

The programme continued to play a key role in enabling academic success and expanding higher education opportunities for youth in the region despite challenging circumstances, stated a press release.

Also Read: Manipur CM Greets People on Panchayati Raj Day, Stresses Grassroots Governance