Assam Rifles and Champhai Police Recover Areca Nuts Worth 28 Lakh and Arrest Two in Darkhai Road Area

Mizoram: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles, along with Champhai Police recovered a total of 4000 Kg Areca Nuts costing Rs 28,00,000/- in General Area Darkhai Road and apprehended two individuals on Monday.

The operation was carried out by the combined team of Assam Rifles and Preventive Champhai Police, Mizoram based on specific information. The recovered consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Champhai Police Mizoram on September 2 for further legal proceedings. Ongoing smuggling is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the “Sentinels of Northeast” have continued their efforts against smuggling and has also increased its efforts to nab the kingpins of the drug racket in Mizoram, stated a press release.

