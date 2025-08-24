Assam Rifles Recover Illicit Liquor in Manipur

TAMENGLONG: Assam Rifles recovered a large consignment of illicit liquor during an area domination patrol in the general area Tamei, Tamenglong district of Manipur, on Thursday.

The patrol party of Assam Rifles was at work when they noticed a suspicious stack. The inspection of the dump led to the recovery of 144 bottles of illicit country-made liquor.

The recovered items have been handed over at Tamei Police Station for further investigation and necessary legal action. (ANI)

