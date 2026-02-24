BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte's body brought to Manipur; state observes 3-day mourning

IMPHAL: The body of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Manipur, Vungzagin Valte, who died at a private hospital in Gurugram late last week, was brought to Lengpui Airport in Mizoram's capital Aizawl and later taken by road to his native district of Manipur's Churachandpur, officials said.

Officials on Sunday added that the family members and relatives received Valte's body at Lengpui Airport in Aizawl before escorting it by road to the Churachandpur district.

A Kuki-Zo community leader said that the last rites of Valte are likely to be held on Monday or Tuesday, in accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family.

The Manipur government announced that, as a mark of respect to the departed leader, the state would observe three days of mourning from Sunday (February 22) to Tuesday (February 24).

During the period of state mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast across the state and there will be no official entertainment, according to a notification issued by the General Administration Department of the Manipur government.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, who travelled to Delhi on Saturday, visited the private hospital in Gurugram and paid his last respects to the late Vungzagin Valte.

An official statement said that in a solemn display of reverence, the Chief Minister stood in silence before the mortal remains and offered floral tributes.

CM Khemchand Singh conveyed his deepest condolences to late BJP leader Valte's grieving family and spent around ten minutes interacting with them, sharing in their grief and expressing solidarity during the difficult time. (IANS)

