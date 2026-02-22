Manipur BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte dies at 62 in Gurugram

IMPHAL: BJP MLA from Manipur's Thanlon constituency, Vungzagin Valte, who had sustained critical injuries in a mob attack during the ethnic violence on May 4, 2023, died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Saturday, officials said.

The 62-year-old tribal leader, belonging to the Zomi tribal community, was elected to the Manipur Assembly from the Thanlon constituency in Churachandpur district.

The veteran legislator had been residing in the Kuki-Zo-dominated Churachandpur district after undergoing prolonged medical treatment in Delhi following the violent attack on May 4, 2023.

As his health deteriorated, Valte was airlifted from Imphal to New Delhi on February 8 for advanced medical treatment and was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram, where he breathed his last on Saturday afternoon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, and several other leaders and organizations condoled his demise.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote: "Pu Vungzagin Valte will be remembered for his outstanding service to the people of Manipur. He worked diligently towards bringing a positive difference in society. His interventions in the Assembly were always insightful. Pained by his passing. Condolences to his family, friends and supporters."

The departed tribal leader had earlier appealed for unity among members of the Zo community amid the ongoing ethnic crisis in Manipur. (IANS)

