Boy from Manipur Kunal Shrestha with single limb is a budding footballer

IMPHAL: A nine-year-old boy from Manipur, Kunal Shrestha has proved that hard work and dedication can conquer all the challenges of life.



Kunal, who is missing a limb, plays football and never lets his physical disability become an obstacle in playing his favourite sport. A Class-IV student, Kunal goes to school regularly. During the lockdown, he helped his mother prepare popsicles and 'panipuris', which they sold in the neighbourhood. He also knows how to ride a bicycle.

Kunal gained the confidence to play football when his mother asked him to never feel different from his friends. His mother said that Kunal never exhibited low esteem. She said that she vowed to never let him feel different from his peers. His mother said, "The birth of my son was an emotional rollercoaster ride. I was excited that I had become a mother, but also overwhelmed to know that my child was born without a leg. I told myself special people are blessed with special kids and vowed to never let him feel different from his peers." Kunal, who developed his love for the game by kicking 'Nobaps', also known as Chinese Grapefruit, is a fan of Bengaluru FC's Ajay Chhetri, who is from Kanglatongbi near his locality. (Agencies)

Also Watch: BJP will win over 80 seats in Assam Assembly election, 2021: BJP MLA Padma Hazarika

Also Read: Santa Khurai's efforts towards the Manipur queer community



