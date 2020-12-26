Santa Khurai’s efforts towards the Manipur queer community





Imphal: Various organisations and activists of the queer community have organised relief for the community throughout the year. A Manipuri transgender woman (Nupi Maanbi), Santa Khurai started relief work for the community by distributing ration to 2,000 trans people, including trans men and women. She started her relief work in Imphal, Manipur.

Khurai is a writer, poet, and artist. She is also the secretary of the state-level apex body for queer All Manipur Nupi Maanbi Association (AMANA). Khurai's efforts started expanding gradually. When she identified children of widows in her vicinity who could not attend online classes, she put up a fundraiser on Ketto to buy gadgets, wifi and stationery for those kids.

Three mobile phones were given to three widows. Khurai also bought a Smart TV for the community library. This could help more and more children access to educational content. In some of her endeavours, she had the financial support of the National Council Churches in India (NCCI).

Khurai has been spending the last few months connecting with mental health professionals with the transgender community. She brought in Paonam Thoibi, a clinical psychologist to give counselling yo the trans community in the Transgender quarantine centre. Later on, the ones who had mental health issues reached out to Khurai for further support and counselling sessions. NCCI gives the fee of the counsellor.

Khurai has been closely working with many organisation to organise relief kits. A few of the organisation that she has been working with are Goonj in Delhi, SAATHII in Chennai and Mountain People in Maharashtra.

Khurai, however, is upset with the cisgender people, who have a 'fancy degree' in social work, and claim themselves to be helping the community But the reality is that, the funds never reach the person who deserves it. Khurai says that these people are exploiting the vulnerability of marginalised people.





