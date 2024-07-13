No peace talks going on between Kuki-Zo and Meiteis, says Manipur's apex tribal body

IMPHAL: The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki-Zo tribals in the state, on Thursday said that no peace talks are being held between the Kuki-Zo people and Meiteis.

KIM's Information and Publicity SecretaryJanghaolun Haokip stated that his organization is completely taken aback by the supposed 'peace talks' held between the two communities.

"The KIM has no knowledge of any 'peace talks' held between the Kuki-Zo people and the Meiteis as mentioned by Manipur Chief Minister N.Biren Singh on Wednesday," Haokip said in a strongly-worded statement.

In sharp contrast, the KIM would remain committed to continuing a political boycott of the present Manipur government for "orchestrating and perpetrating the persecution against the Kuki-Zo people".

"The Manipur state government continues to utilize government machinery in its ruthless campaign against our people inflicting untold damage," the tribal leader alleged, adding the KIM "cannot negotiate with our oppressors for justice and equality for our people".

It said that a demand for a Union Territory with a legislature for the Kuki-Zo people has long been forwarded to the Centre for a constitutional course of action and the Kuki-Zo people are resolute to commit to the same until its fulfilment.

"Any supposed peace talk or political negotiations, without the knowledge of the KIM and its constituent organizations, is only illusionary. The KIM and its constituent organizations are the only legitimate bodies to manoeuvre a way forward for the Kuki-Zo people," the tribal body stated.

Chief Minister Biren Singh on Wednesday said that talks between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities involved in the ongoing Manipur crisis have begun in order to restore peace under the supervision of the Central government.

At least 220 people have been killed, 1,500 injured and 70,000 displaced since violence broke out between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities on May 3 last year. The ethnic riots began after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organized in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. (IANS)

