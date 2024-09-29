BSF Director General Visits Manipur To Assess Prevailing Situation

IMPHAL: Shri Daljit Singh Chawdhary, IPS, DG BSF paid a visit to conflict-hit Manipur to conduct a comprehensive review of the operations scenario and assess the operational preparedness of the troops in the wake of a recent escalation in violence.
The Director General of BSF landed at the Imphal Airport at about 11:30 AM on 28th September and the top defence official was received by Shri Ravi Gandhi, ADG BSF (Eastern Command) and Shri Sanjay Kumar Misra, IG M&C Frontier.
The BSF chief started-off his visit by heading towards Moreh to take stock of the prevailing situation there. He also interacted with the commanders and troops deployed there and appreciated their concerted efforts.
Thereafter, the DG BSF arrived at SHQ BSF CI (Ops) Manipur and held an interactive session with the officers and troops through a Sainik Sammelan and he also had tea with jawans.
He lauded their dedication and valuable contributions to restore law and order in the state of Manipur that has been plagued by a deadly ethnic conflict. He also went on to motivate them to carry out their duties relentlessly and with utmost professionalism.
The DG BSF also discussed the prevailing security scenario with the Director General of Police and Chief Secretary of Manipur and senior officers of other sister agencies.
