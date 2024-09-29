BSF Director General Visits Manipur To Assess Prevailing Situation

IMPHAL: Shri Daljit Singh Chawdhary, IPS, DG BSF paid a visit to conflict-hit Manipur to conduct a comprehensive review of the operations scenario and assess the operational preparedness of the troops in the wake of a recent escalation in violence.

The Director General of BSF landed at the Imphal Airport at about 11:30 AM on 28th September and the top defence official was received by Shri Ravi Gandhi, ADG BSF (Eastern Command) and Shri Sanjay Kumar Misra, IG M&C Frontier.

The BSF chief started-off his visit by heading towards Moreh to take stock of the prevailing situation there. He also interacted with the commanders and troops deployed there and appreciated their concerted efforts.