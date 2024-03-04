CBI files charge sheet against seven in Manipur arms loot case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in Guwahati against seven accused in a case related to the loot of arms and ammunition from 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) in Manipur violence.

CBI registered the case on August 24, 2023, and took over the investigation of an FIR registered at Police Station Moirang, District Bishnupur, Manipur, following notifications issued by the State Government of Manipur and subsequently by the Government of India under the DSPE Act, 1946.

As alleged in the FIR, on August 3, a large number of armed miscreants and individuals, looted around 300 arms, around 19,800 ammunitions and around 800 types of munitions and other accessories from two rooms of Bn. HQ Kote inside Quarter Guard, 2-IRB, Naranseina, Manipur.

The charge sheet names Laishram Prem Singh, Khumukcham Dhiren alias Thapkpa, Moirangthem Anand Singh, Athokpam Kajit alias Kishorjit, Loukrakpam Michael Mangangcha alias Michael, Konthoujam Romojit Meitei alias Romojit, and Keisham Johnson alias Johnson as the accused individuals.

Further investigation against other suspects involved in the looting of arms and ammunition and other aspects is underway. (ANI)

