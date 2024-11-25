Centre Orders Telecom Companies to Keep Call Logs for Five Years Amid Manipur Violence

NEW DELHI: Amid an increase in violence, the central government has ordered telecom companies to retain call logs of all citizens for five years. Tracking potential connections between local militants and extremists over the Myanmar border is the purpose of this plan of action.
Telecom providers often keep call data records (CDRs) for six months, according to a Tribune report. However, according to sources, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has been directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to implement this prolonged retention term for the state of Manipur.
Concerns about rising violence and the necessity to keep an eye on the actions of wanted elements in the state are said to be the driving forces behind this decision.
According to those acquainted with the development, telecom operators and DoT officials recently met and discussed the directive. Officials think that keeping CDRs for a longer time will make it easier to identify important players and create a thorough history of violent episodes.
Since November 7 of this year, protests and violence have erupted in Manipur yet again, with arson attacks on senior leaders' residences. To restore order, the Central Government responded by deploying more paramilitary forces.
Curfews have been enforced in Valley districts, and the prohibition on mobile internet and data services in nine districts has been extended for an extra two days, until November 27. The situation is still tight.
