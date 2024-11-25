Centre Orders Telecom Companies to Keep Call Logs for Five Years Amid Manipur Violence

NEW DELHI: Amid an increase in violence, the central government has ordered telecom companies to retain call logs of all citizens for five years. Tracking potential connections between local militants and extremists over the Myanmar border is the purpose of this plan of action.

Telecom providers often keep call data records (CDRs) for six months, according to a Tribune report. However, according to sources, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has been directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to implement this prolonged retention term for the state of Manipur.

Concerns about rising violence and the necessity to keep an eye on the actions of wanted elements in the state are said to be the driving forces behind this decision.