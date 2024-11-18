Charge Of Three Cases Linked To Manipur Violence Handed Over To NIA

IMPHAL: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken charge of three cases related to the violence that resulted in fatalities and disturbances in Manipur.

This development follows a recent directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs, transferring the cases from the jurisdiction of the Manipur Police to the central investigative agency.

During a meeting with senior officials in Delhi today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a review of Manipur's security status following reports of fresh violence in the state.

The security review follows the implementation of a curfew in Imphal West and East and the shutdown of the internet in seven districts.