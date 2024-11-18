Charge Of Three Cases Linked To Manipur Violence Handed Over To NIA

IMPHAL: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken charge of three cases related to the violence that resulted in fatalities and disturbances in Manipur.
This development follows a recent directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs, transferring the cases from the jurisdiction of the Manipur Police to the central investigative agency.
During a meeting with senior officials in Delhi today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a review of Manipur's security status following reports of fresh violence in the state.
The security review follows the implementation of a curfew in Imphal West and East and the shutdown of the internet in seven districts.
Violent protests erupted in the Valley districts following the discovery of six people's bodies in Jiribam, prompting the implementation of these measures.
Reports indicate that the six victims went missing after a clash between militants and security forces in Jiribam on Monday.
An earlier incident on November 11 saw militants launching an attack on a police station in the Borobekra area, which was prevented by security forces, resulting in the deaths of 11 militants.
Amit Shah's review of the situation also comes amid the National People's Party (NPP), led by Conrad Sangma, withdrawing its support from the BJP-led state government.