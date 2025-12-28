Christmas operations: Manipur Police seize liquor, arrest 3 KCP militants

IMPHAL: Amid the festivities of Christmas, Manipur Police carried out multiple operations across the state, leading to the seizure of a large quantity of liquor, the arrest of three active militants of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Taibanganba), and the apprehension of a drug peddler with heroin, officials said.

According to an official release, in a December 25 operation, police seized a substantial consignment of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and locally brewed DIC liquor from the Kakching Lamkhai area under Kakching Police Station in Kakching district. The seizure included various brands of liquor and beer, along with 16 litres of DIC liquor.

On the same day, security forces arrested three active cadres of KCP (Taibanganba) who were temporarily residing at the Langol Game Village Relief Camp. The arrests were made from Langol Game Village Zone-II under Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West district.

The arrested militants were identified as Amom Somendro Singh alias Kangleibung (32), RK Bishworjit Singh alias Boinao (38), and Ningthoujam Santosh Singh (30). Two mobile handsets were recovered from their possession, the release stated. (ANI)

