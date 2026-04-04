Manipur Security Forces Recover Weapons, Drugs in Multi-District Operations

Security forces in Manipur carried out large-scale search operations across multiple districts on Thursday, recovering a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and narcotics as part of ongoing efforts against illegal activities and armed groups.
The overall law-and-order situation in the state remained normal over the last 24 hours, according to an official press note. However, forces intensified area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable zones.
Also Read: Manipur: Arms, Explosives and Drugs Seized in Multi-District Operations; Bunkers Destroyed
In Bishnupur district, a search operation at Upokpi Khunou Mamang Leikai and the adjoining Loktak Lake area resulted in the recovery of a 0.32 pistol, three live rounds, an HE hand grenade, a single-barreled gun, one blank round, and five 12-bore cartridges.
One of the largest recoveries of the day was made at the Dampi Ridge in Churachandpur district.
Security forces seized a modified AK-47 rifle, two 12-bore rifles, two 9mm pistols with magazines, and four "Pumpis" — locally made improvised mortars. Over 80 rounds of live ammunition, two bulletproof jackets, walkie-talkies, and approximately 1 kg of "Pompi" explosives were also recovered from the site.
In Moreh, under Tengnoupal district, security forces recovered three packets of WY tablets weighing approximately 3.5 kg from the Homeguard Veng area.
In Imphal East, forces destroyed three bunkers at the Satang Hill range under Sagolmang police station.
Authorities ensured the movement of 290 vehicles carrying essential commodities along NH-37, with security convoys deployed on sensitive stretches.
A total of 116 nakas and checkpoints were set up across hill and valley districts. No detentions were reported.
Manipur Police urged the public not to spread or believe rumours and warned that sharing fake videos, audio clips, or unverified posts on social media could attract legal action.
Police also renewed their appeal to the public to immediately return any looted arms, ammunition, or explosives to the nearest police station or security forces.