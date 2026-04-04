Manipur Security Forces Recover Weapons, Drugs in Multi-District Operations

In Bishnupur district, a search operation at Upokpi Khunou Mamang Leikai and the adjoining Loktak Lake area resulted in the recovery of a 0.32 pistol, three live rounds, an HE hand grenade, a single-barreled gun, one blank round, and five 12-bore cartridges.

One of the largest recoveries of the day was made at the Dampi Ridge in Churachandpur district.

Security forces seized a modified AK-47 rifle, two 12-bore rifles, two 9mm pistols with magazines, and four "Pumpis" — locally made improvised mortars. Over 80 rounds of live ammunition, two bulletproof jackets, walkie-talkies, and approximately 1 kg of "Pompi" explosives were also recovered from the site.