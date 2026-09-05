CM Khemchand calls for collective efforts to end violence, build peace in Manipur

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Friday called upon all sections of society to collectively shun violence and work towards creating a peaceful environment for future generations, particularly the youth.

He emphasised the need for unity and a sustained commitment to peace to secure a better future for the people of the state.

The Chief Minister has visited the Kuki-Zo tribal inhabited mountainous Kangpokpi district earlier in the day and attended a public interaction programme held at Christian Centre Church Leimakhong.

During the interaction, Chief Minister Singh expressed his pain over the fact that people had to leave their homes and have been unable to return due to the crisis.

The Chief Minister recalled that during his interactions with ethnic violence affected Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from both Meitei and Kuki communities; they expressed the same desire to return to their respective homes and villages.

He added that the crisis has caused the same pain and suffering to people from all communities.

Referring to the ethnic hostilities, Chief Minister Singh said that everyone should forgive and forget what has happened since May 2023 and work towards bridging the trust deficit that exists among the communities.

Considering the future of the younger generation, the Chief Minister added that let us all collectively shun violence and work towards creating a peaceful environment for our youths.

"We are all under the guidance of God and must, therefore, strive to live in harmony and refrain from causing hardship and suffering to one another," he said. (IANS)

Also Read: Tiprasha Accord to Be Implemented in Two Phases, Says Home Minister Shah as BJP-TIPRA Alliance Nears