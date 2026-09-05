Tiprasha Accord to Be Implemented in Two Phases, Says Home Minister Shah as BJP-TIPRA Alliance Nears

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The long pending tussle between the BJP and TIPRA Motha is likely to come into end as the Union Home Minister Amit Shah today assured to implement the Tiprasha accord in two phases. In the first phase the government will give land rights to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council as per the sixth schedule of the Constitutions within one month.

Shah gave this assurance in a meeting held in his house at Delhi where the Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and the TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Bikram Kishor Debbarman was present. In the second phase the government will take certain steps to ensure the protection of the identity, culture and interest of the Indigenous People of the state.

The assurance has paved the way for formation of a BJP-TIPRA Motha alliance in the Village Committee Elections for which filing of nominations has already started from September 1. The election is scheduled for September 28. Both the sides have already started filing nomination and now they will have to complete the seat sharing in a hurried way.

The TIPRA Motha had set implementation of the accord especially giving the land right to the TTAADC as a pre-condition for forging an alliance with the BJP. After today's recognition of the demand it is expected that both the parties will go ahead for the alliance.

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