CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh Stresses Importance of Technical Education for Manipur’s Growth

CM Stresses Importance of Technical Education for Manipur’s GrowthIMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to strengthening technical education infrastructure and ensuring the early commencement of academic activities at the proposed extension campus of Manipur Technical University (MTU) at Heirok in Thoubal district. The Chief Minister visited and inspected the upcoming MTU extension campus and reviewed the progress of the ongoing construction works.

Later, in a post on his official X account, Chief Minister Singh said: “The project is in its final phase, with the laboratory buildings and engineering workshop nearing completion. The overall progress is satisfactory, and the institution is expected to become operational soon.”

An official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that the site was initially developed for the proposed Heirok Engineering College under MTU, but it was later decided to convert it into an extension campus of the university.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister directed the Public Works Department (PWD) Chief Engineer to blacktop the six-kilometre road connecting the campus to National Highway-102 (Imphal-Moreh Road). He also assured that boundary walls, drains and footpaths would be constructed within the campus.

Chief Minister Singh inspected the newly constructed buildings and inquired about additional support required from the government. MTU Vice-Chancellor W. Chandbabu Singh told the Chief Minister that the university plans to begin some academic classes at the extension campus from the upcoming academic session starting in July-August.

Chief Minister Singh also reviewed issues related to drinking water and electricity supply at the campus and assured the local MLA that both services would be improved soon. During his visit to Heirok, the Chief Minister also inspected the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of Thoubal district, which is currently functioning from a temporary state government building. He interacted with teachers and students and planted saplings on the school campus. (IANS)

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