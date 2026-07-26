COTU alleges harassment of non-tribals during Manipur blockade

IMPHAL: The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi, on Saturday alleged that non-tribal communities living in Manipur's hill districts had faced physical attacks, intimidation and extortion during the ongoing economic blockade affecting Kuki-Zo inhabited areas.

In a statement, the organisation claimed that non-tribal residents in Kangpokpi district had been subjected to harassment since the blockade began. It cited a video circulating on social media that allegedly showed a non-tribal man being assaulted at Namdulong, describing the incident as part of a wider pattern of intimidation and alleged extortion linked to the blockade.

COTU further claimed that the blockade had continued despite the arrest of suspects in connection with the killing of six people. It alleged that the agitation had become politically driven rather than remaining focused on securing justice.

The organisation also referred to the deaths of three church leaders and 15 other members of the Kuki-Zo community during the ethnic violence. It alleged that several Kuki-Zo villages in Noney, Tamenglong, Ukhrul and Kamjong districts had also been desecrated.

Urging immediate intervention, COTU appealed to both the Central and Manipur governments to review what it described as an appeasement policy towards groups enforcing the blockade. It claimed that the prolonged disruption had affected not only the Kuki community but also Gorkhas, Bihari settlers and other civilians residing in the hill districts.

The organisation also called for a review of the territorial activities of the NSCN under its ceasefire agreement with the Centre, alleging that failure to address the issue could further affect stability in the Northeast. The statement was issued by the Information and Publicity wing of the Committee on Tribal Unity, Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi. (Agencies)

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