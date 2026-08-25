CRPF jawan injured in gunfight, houses torched in Manipur's Senapati

IMPHAL: A CRPF jawan was injured in a gunfight between two groups and at least two houses were torched in Manipur's Senapati district on Monday, triggering protests and a blockade on National Highway-2, officials said.

A police official said that the fresh violence was reported in the Taphou village amid heightened tensions between Naga and Kuki tribal communities.

According to a police official, a house was torched at Taphou Kuki village in neighbouring Kangpokpi district, and subsequently, another house was burnt in Naga Taphou village in Senapati district.

A CRPF Sub-Inspector (General Duty), Pradeep Singh of the 36th Battalion, sustained a bullet injury to his left foot during an exchange of fire between two groups in the Taphou Naga village. He was evacuated to Senapati District Hospital for treatment and was later reported to be out of danger, the officer stated.

Police sources said that the firing reportedly followed the burning of two houses belonging to members of different communities. One of the houses reportedly belonged to a Kuki resident, while the other belonged to a member of the Poumai Naga community. The circumstances behind the arson and subsequent gunfire were not immediately clear. There was also no official confirmation regarding the identity of those responsible for the incidents.

Following the violence, additional security forces were deployed in Taphou and adjoining areas to prevent further escalation and maintain law and order.

The incidents also triggered protests in Senapati, with locals gathering near Senapati Gate and blocking National Highway-2 by placing burning logs, tyres and debris on the road. The blockade affected the movement of vehicles along the Imphal-Dimapur highway.

The Taphou Village Authority strongly condemned the burning of the Kuki-owned house and demanded that the culprits be identified and action taken against them. The authority has given 24 hours for those allegedly involved in the arson to come forward and resolve the matter under Kuki customary law, according to its statement.

Some residents also alleged that armed Kuki groups were attacking a Liangmai Naga village. The allegation could not be independently verified.

Security forces have been maintaining a close watch on the situation, while efforts are underway to prevent further incidents in the sensitive area.

Meanwhile, due to the incident, the inter-state public transport services between Manipur, Nagaland and Assam along the Imphal-Dimapur-Guwahati route via National Highway-2 were delayed on Monday. According to the Manipur Transport Department officials, the departure of the vehicles was delayed due to the situation that arose at Taphou village in Senapati District.

However, timely intervention by the government and the public support prevented the situation from escalating further, and the vehicles left for Dimapur (Nagaland) and Assam’s Guwahati on Monday afternoon instead of in the morning. Both sides involved in the incident have agreed to maintain peace in the area.

Adequate security personnel and Road Opening Parties (ROP) of the security forces have been deployed along the vulnerable stretches of the highway to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

The government is committed to safeguarding civilians while maintaining peace and harmony in the state, an official statement said. (IANS)

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