Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera Unveils Patriotic Tribute Song Dedicated to Assam Rifles

Shillong: Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, unveiled a patriotic Assam Rifles tribute song produced by Nuravi Productions on Thursday, November 12, 2026. The song was launched during the Cultural Evening of the Assam Rifles Commanders Conference 2026 at Headquarters DGAR, Laitkor, Shillong, Meghalaya, to recognize the service and sacrifices of the force's personnel.

The patriotic composition was created by Nuravi Productions to honour Assam Rifles personnel and acknowledge their contribution to the country's security. The production highlights the force's counter-insurgency operations and border-guarding responsibilities across Northeast India, including the Seven Sisters region.

According to the information shared by Nuravi Productions, the initiative seeks to express gratitude towards personnel who serve the country and protect its people through a musical tribute.

The launch took place during the Cultural Evening of the Assam Rifles Commanders Conference 2026 in Shillong.

Ravi Ranjan Choubey, Chairperson-cum-Managing Director of Nuravi Group, described the opportunity to dedicate the composition to Assam Rifles personnel as an honour.

In the statement attributed to Choubey, he said, "The organisation considers it an honour to dedicate the song to Assam Rifles personnel. The initiative is aimed at recognizing the sacrifices and unwavering commitment of the personnel who serve the country and protect its people, and to express gratitude through music and encourage citizens to acknowledge their contributions".

Choubey's remarks reflect the production house's stated intention to use music as a way of recognizing the service and commitment of Assam Rifles personnel.

The composition is identified by two titles: "Sarhado Ke Rakhwale" and "Sarhad Ke Veer – Dedicated to Assam Rifles".

With a runtime of 3 minutes and 23 seconds, the song is available for public streaming through Nuravi Productions' official YouTube channel.

The production focuses on the force's responsibilities across the northeastern states, particularly its role in border security and counter-insurgency duties.

The release also gives listeners an opportunity to engage with a musical tribute dedicated to the personnel serving in the force.

Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera unveiled the composition in his capacity as Director General of Assam Rifles.

During the Cultural Evening, Lakhera also felicitated Ravi Ranjan Choubey in recognition of the musical tribute presented by Nuravi Productions.

The event formed part of the Assam Rifles Commanders Conference 2026, held at Headquarters DGAR in Laitkor, Shillong, Meghalaya.

According to the supplied background information, Assam Rifles was founded in 1825 and is India's oldest paramilitary force. Its security responsibilities extend across the Seven Sisters of Northeast India, making the region central to the song's theme.

By dedicating the composition to its personnel, Nuravi Productions aims to recognize their sacrifices, commitment and contribution to protecting the country. The Shillong unveiling brought the production house's tribute to the force's leadership and personnel during the commanders' conference.