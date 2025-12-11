Dengue cases in Manipur mount to 5,502 despite declining outbreak intensity

IMPHAL: Even as the intensity of the dengue outbreak in Manipur has declined, four more people in the two Imphal Valley districts tested positive for the vector-borne disease, taking the total number of cases to 5,502 so far this year, officials said on Wednesday.

As per the report released by S. Priyokumar Singh, State Malaria Officer, National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, four fresh dengue cases were reported from Imphal West (3) and Imphal East (1) districts.

According to the report, at least 5,502 people have tested positive for dengue in the state this year since January 1, while a patient died in the state’s Bishnupur district.

The State Malaria Officer, in his report, said that they have been following the guidelines of the central National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) in dealing with dengue in the state for over 11 months.

According to the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control under the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Manipur reported 2,463 dengue cases last year (2024), and five people died due to the viral disease.

The report of the State Malaria Officer stated that 5,502 positive cases were detected, out of around 11,700 people tested for the disease.

According to the latest report, of Manipur’s 16 administrative districts comprising valley and mountainous regions, Imphal West reported the highest number of cases at 3,706, followed by Imphal East (1206), Bishnupur (148), Thoubal (127), Senapati (68), Kakching (61) and Ukhrul (57) and Chandel (32).

Out of the most affected districts, Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, and Thoubal districts fall within the heavily populated Imphal Valley region, while Senapati, Kakching, Ukhrul and Chandel districts are located in the hilly regions of the Northeastern state. (IANS)

