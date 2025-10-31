Manipur reports 129 new dengue cases; tally rises to 3,594 this year

IMPHAL: At least 129 more people tested positive for dengue, taking the total number of vector-borne cases to 3,594 this year, officials said on Thursday.

According to a report released by S. Priyokumar Singh, State Malaria Officer (National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme), at least 3,594 people have tested positive for dengue in the state this year, while a patient died in the state's Bishnupur district.

Singh, in his report, said that they have been following the guidelines of the central National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) in curbing the outbreak of dengue in the state since January.

According to a report by the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control under the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, 2,463 cases of dengue were reported last year (2024), and five people died due to the viral disease.

The Health and Family Welfare Department report stated that the 3,594 positive cases were detected between January 1 and October 28 this year, out of 7,883 people tested for the disease.

Of the state's 16 administrative districts comprising valley and hilly regions, Imphal West reported the highest number of cases at 2,507, followed by Imphal East (655), Bishnupur (102), Thoubal (84), Senapati (63), Kakching (45) and Ukhrul (44) and Chandel (25).

Among the most affected areas, Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, and Thoubal districts fall within the heavily populated Imphal Valley region, while Senapati, Kakching, Ukhrul and Chandel districts are located in the mountainous regions.

The mixed-populated district of Jiribam, along southern Assam, reported only one positive dengue case so far. (IANS)

