"Double engine govt has done nothing to mitigate Manipur violence," says Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has once again questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing violence in Manipur. The Congress president claimed in a post on X that the Prime Minister has done nothing to mitigate the violence in the state for the past sixteen months.

“@narendramodi ji, it has been 16 months since Manipur has been engulfed in violence, but your ‘double engine’ government has done NOTHING to mitigate it. No measure has been taken which instils confidence among the people of all the communities to ensure peace and normalcy.” Kharge posted on X. The Congress President also asked why the Prime Minister hasn’t removed Chief Minister N. Biren Singh from his post, claiming that the CM is culpable in “virtually paralysing the state machinery”.

“Why has the Manipur CM made to brazen it out and has not been sacked by you? Is he not culpable in virtually paralysing the state machinery, and making obnoxious statements, now recorded in public domain? A resignation drama was enacted to shamelessly dodge that bullet”, added the Congress President on X. Kharge further said that PM Modi has not visited the state and that even a fundamental peace process hasn’t started because of the union government.

“Why have you not bothered to set foot in the state? It is because of your ego that people of all communities are suffering. Your government’s rank incompetency and shamelessness has not been able to start even a fundamental peace process!”, said Kharge.

The Congress President also highlighted the recent drone attack in Imphal and said that the state is also facing a national security crisis at its borders. “Bombing through drone attacks have just taken place in Imphal West district and the Union Home Minister seems to be asleep at the wheel. Even your own BJP leaders and their houses are being attacked. Apart from internal turmoil, now a National Security threat also looms large at the borders of Manipur.”

Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP Sanajaoba constituted a high-level committee and held meeting with its members to conduct an investigation after unarmed Koutruk villagers in Manipur’s Imphal were attacked with drones, bombs and sophisticated weapons on Sunday reportedly by the Kuki militants.

The Manipur Police also had confirmed the reports of usage of drones in the attack in Kotruk, “ In an unprecedented attack in Koutruk, Imphal West, alleged Kuki militants have deployed numerous RPGs using high-tech drones. While drone bombs have commonly been used in general warfares, this recent deployment of drones to deploy explosives against security forces and the civilians marks a significant escalation.”

