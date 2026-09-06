Drugs, arms seized in Assam, Manipur during joint operations

KOLKATA: Assam Rifles units, under the Army's Spear Corps, in coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police, have made huge seizures of narcotics and weapons in Assam and Manipur.

In intelligence-based operations carried out in Jiribam in Manipur and the Sribhumi district of Assam on Friday, security forces seized 10.891 kg of brown sugar worth nearly Rs 80 crore.

About 14,000 Yaba/methamphetamine tablets were also seized which were worth nearly Rs 2.5 crore. Six persons were apprehended in this connection.

"The successful operations underscore the effectiveness of inter-agency coordination and the unwavering resolve of Assam Rifles to disrupt narcotics networks, deny illicit trafficking routes and safeguard the North-eastern states from the menace of drugs," the Spear Corps said in a post on social media platform X.

Another intelligence-based operation by the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in the Imphal East district of Manipur resulted in the recovery of six firearms.

ollow-up operations at Keishampat and Charangpat resulted in the apprehension of three active UNLF (K) cadres involved in an extortion network.

The joint operations were aimed at busting an illegal arms and extortion racket in Manipur, the Army said.

The ethnic violence in Manipur since May 2023 has claimed 306 lives, the state government has said.

Under the circumstances, the Assam Rifles is providing assistance to the state police in recovering illegal weapons.

"Several insurgent outfits that were dealt a heavy blow during Counter Insurgency/Counter Terrorism (CI/CT) operations in Manipur over the years, are trying to regroup through extortion and recruitment. There is also trafficking of narcotics from across the border that helps in funding their efforts," a senior official said. (IANS)

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