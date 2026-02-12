Everyone is involved; things are much clearer: Manipur Deputy CM

IMPHAL: Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho on Tuesday expressed confidence that the ongoing law and order situation in Manipur would be resolved, emphasizing the collective efforts of the government, security forces, and civil society to restore peace.

While speaking to reporters during his visit to Ukhrul district to inspect areas affected by the violent clash, Dy CM Dikho said, "We are all actively involved in taking part to bring an immaculate solution. We try to meet all stakeholders to understand the situation. Everyone is involved: the government, the security forces, and civil society are now working to solve the problem. It is a positive sign. Immediately, we can't help it because of the situation, but hopefully, in no time, the situation will cool down."

The Deputy Chief Minister also spoke on the rising tensions in Litan Sareikhong village in Ukhrul district. Dikho said that the situation in Litan Sareikhong is now "much clearer" after a violent outbreak that saw the burning of houses and firing. (ANI)

