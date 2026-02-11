Manipur: Curfew imposed after houses set ablaze in Ukhrul's Litan

IMPHAL: Miscreants set fire to several houses overnight in villages around Litan in Ukhrul district, Manipur Police said on Monday.

According to the press note, while the situation in the affected areas remains tense, it has largely been brought under control. A Joint Control Room has been set up at Litan Police Station to coordinate urgent security measures, and senior officers are camping in the area to closely monitor the situation on the ground.

The police added that the overall law-and-order situation in the state during the last 24 hours remained normal.

Security forces continued search operations and area domination in fringe and vulnerable areas across districts, leading to the recovery of arms and ammunition. (ANI)

