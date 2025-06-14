Father of Air India crash victim says no support received from airline

IMPHAL: The father of Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash has claimed that he has still not gotten any assistance from either Air India or the state government after his daughter passed away, with him only getting news about the crash and other rescue efforts from social media.

"Air India has not informed us of anything. I got the information only through social media, like the crash, and other things. I got information on that, but after that, what was to be done or what would happen, we were not told. No one from Air India came to our house to tell about it, or even from the government," the victim's father, Kongrailatpam Nandesh Kumar Sharma, said.

21-year-old Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam was part of the cabin crew in Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which crashed near Ahmedabad airport yesterday. The flight had 242 people on board, with the company confirming the death of 241 of them, as one British national survived the crash. Breaking down in front of journalists here, he demanded answers from the state government on whether they will assist the families affected. "I just want the government should say something, take care of the family. Now that she (his daughter) is gone, she is gone. I only have 3 daughters. So what will I say? I have no words," he said. (ANI)

Also Read: AI crew member Lamnunthem Singson from Manipur was family's sole breadwinner

Also Watch: