First batch of Myanmar nationals deported, says Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Imphal: The first batch of Mynamar nationals who allegedly entered India illegally were deported, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

In a post on X, CM Singh said, "First batch of Myanmar nationals who entered India illegally deported today".

The CM said that although India is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, the state has given shelter and aid to those fleeing the crisis in Myanmar on humanitarian grounds with a systematic approach.

The CM also shared a video on his social media account.

Later in the day, during an interaction with the media, the CM said they were following legal procedures in deporting the Myanmar nationals.

"...The number is huge so we cannot deport them all at once. We are deporting them one by one and there are some legal procedures that we have to follow. We are following them, deporting them & will continue to deport..."

On the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), CM said, "The decision has to be taken by the central government. Our Assembly has passed the resolution and recommended it, but now the rest of the work is in the hands of the Union Ministry, So I will make the request and will follow it," he said. (ANI)

Also Read: Manipur: Government Implements 'No Work, No Pay' Rule to Enhance Employee Discipline