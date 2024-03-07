Manipur: Government Implements 'No Work, No Pay' Rule to Enhance Employee Discipline

IMPHAL: With the goal of reducing official and employee absenteeism, the 'No Work, No Pay' rule has been introduced by the Manipur government. The aim of this is to promote commitment and dependability among these individuals, pushing for their consistent presence at work.
Vineet Joshi, the Chief Secretary, voiced his worries on Wednesday about officials linked with Deputy Commissioners, line departments and field offices not showing up at their assigned posts. His remarks specified that these frequent no-shows are often due to the current problematic law and order conditions in the state.
The Chief Secretary stressed that this kind of conduct won't be tolerated as it is in direct violation of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964, and it represents a severe disregard of duty. To rectify this, the government encouraged administrative secretaries, Deputy Commissioners, and department heads to implement existing guidelines like the Proviso to FR 17(1). According to this guideline, an officer who is absent without approval won't receive salary or benefits for that period.
The notice also outlined FR-17-A. This states that unauthorized absences or abandonment are viewed as an interruption in service unless the competent authority decides otherwise. Administrative Secretaries were asked to provide lists of officials assigned to various districts/offices due to the law and order situation to the concerned authorities.
All Deputy Commissioners, heads of departments, and heads of offices must keep attendance records for their attached officials. They should report these records to the people who handle paychecks. Every person must work to get paid. Deputy Commissioners are responsible for making sure everyone follows this rule in their respective districts.
Adminstrative Secretaries need to stay in touch with team members who report Deputy Commissioners, field offices, etc. They have to clear any confusion about duties and make sure everyone is regular. If people don't listen, they could get in legal trouble.
The message ended with a call to action. Everyone in authority needs to share a report of what they've done by March 13. The goal is to make all employees more disciplined and make the government work better.
