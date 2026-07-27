Five Militants, Two Drug Peddlers Arrested in Manipur; Arms, Brown Sugar Seized

IMPHAL: The security forces in Manipur have arrested five hardcore militants belonging to different insurgent outfits, recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, and apprehended two drug peddlers during separate operations conducted across the state in the past 24 hours, police officials said on Sunday.

A senior police official said that the five arrested militants belong to the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and the United National Liberation Front (UNLF). The militants, who were allegedly involved in various criminal activities, including kidnapping and the forcible collection of “subscriptions” (extortion), were apprehended during separate operations carried out in Imphal East, Kakching and Thoubal districts. The official said that two active UNLF cadres were arrested from Thoubal Bazar in Thoubal district. Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo was allegedly involved in recruiting new cadres for the banned outfit.

The arrested UNLF cadres were identified as Mutum Seitaraj Singh alias Samlang (31) and Thounaojam Rakesh Meitei alias Amuba alias Pangeingakpa (35). A Maruti Suzuki Swift car used by the two militants was also seized during the operation.

In another major operation, security forces raided a highway auto care workshop at Patsoi Lamkhai in Imphal West district along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37) and recovered 30 soap cases containing 346 grams of suspected brown sugar, valued at over Rs 50 lakh.

The co-owners of the workshop were arrested and identified as Sheikh Salauddin (46), a resident of Odisha, and Chongtham Anilkumar Singh (38), a resident of Imphal West district. According to the police official, in two separate search operations conducted in Imphal West and Ukhrul districts, the security forces also recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives.

The recovered items included two modified .303 rifles, four bolt-action single-barrel guns, four 9 mm pistols, one Chinese hand grenade, one locally made ‘Pompi’ gun, one 12-bore rifle, nine live rounds of ammunition of different calibres, one homemade improvised mortar shell, one improvised explosive device (IED), and 15 barrel cartridges. Meanwhile, the security forces, comprising both Central and state agencies, have continued their intensified crackdown against militants, with extensive search operations and area domination exercises being conducted in fringe, mixed-population and other vulnerable areas across Manipur. (IANS)

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