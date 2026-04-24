Manipur: Khongjom Day observed with solemnity in Thoubal district

IMPHAL: The observance of 'Khongjom Day' was held with solemn reverence on Thursday at the Khongjom War Memorial, Khongjom in Thoubal district, where rich tributes were paid to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the motherland, Manipur, during the Anglo-Manipur War in 1891.

The ceremony was attended by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, who presided over the function. The Governor and the Chief Minister led dignitaries in the ceremonial laying of floral wreaths at the memorial.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor stated that Khongjom Day, observed every year on April 23, remains a deeply significant and emotional occasion, commemorating the courage and sacrifice of the sons of Manipur who fought valiantly against British forces.

He highlighted that the Battle of Khongjom stands as a symbol of honour, patriotism, and unwavering determination, where Manipuri warriors, though outnumbered and ill-equipped, chose courage over surrender to defend their sovereignty.

Emphasising the broader meaning of the day, Bhalla remarked that Khongjom Day is not only about remembrance but also reflection. He underlined the importance of unity, self-respect, and resilience in overcoming challenges, noting that the sacrifices of the forefathers serve as a reminder that freedom and peace must be preserved with responsibility.

The Governor further urged citizens to uphold integrity in public life, maintain communal harmony, respect the rule of law, and remain committed to the welfare of all as true tributes to the martyrs. Stressing that true patriotism lies in building an inclusive and progressive society, he called for empowering youth and preserving Manipur's rich cultural heritage. Bhalla also appealed to the people to work collectively for peace, development, and a stronger state, drawing inspiration from the spirit of Khongjom.

In his address, the Chief Minister expressed pride among the people of the state in being Manipuri, owing to the bravery of their forefathers during the 1891 war. He paid homage to leaders and warriors such as Maharaj Kulachandra, Yuvraj Tikendrajit, Paona Brajabashi, Chongtha Mia, and Chinglensana, stating that their supreme sacrifices and steadfast commitment to defending Manipur's sovereignty ensured the preservation of its integrity.

Recalling the unfortunate Tronglaobi incident in Bishnupur district, in which two minor children were killed, and their mother seriously wounded on April 7, the Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow and grief. He informed that the government has held multiple rounds of discussions with the Joint Action Committee and the families of the victims, and has proposed extending all possible assistance. (IANS)

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