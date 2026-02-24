FM Nirmala Sitharaman assures support to revive Manipur’s economy, rehabilitate IDPs

NEW DELHI/IMPHAL: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday assured Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh of all possible assistance to revive the financial health and economy of the state.

An official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in Imphal said that the Finance Minister also assured that the Centre would extend support for the rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by ethnic violence in the state.

The official said that Chief Minister Khemchand Singh urged the Union Finance Minister to enhance financial assistance to Manipur to help achieve the goal of inclusive growth.

Terming the meeting as constructive, the Chief Minister thanked Sitharaman for giving a patient hearing to the state's issues and challenges. The Chief Minister also conveyed his gratitude to the Finance Minister for her continued support and commitment towards the progress and prosperity of Manipur. (IANS)

