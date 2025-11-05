Four Kuki militants neutralized in Manipur; security operation on

IMPHAL: At least four militants of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Tuesday, officials said.

According to security officials, "In the early hours of November 4, during an intelligence-based operation, terrorists resorted to unprovoked firing on the Army column at Khanpi village, approximately 80 Km West of Churachandpur, Manipur."

"In the ensuing firefight between Security Forces and armed cadres of UKNA, a non-Suspension of Operations (non-SoO) insurgent group 4 cadres were neutralized in an intelligence-based operation 'Khanpi'," they added. The operation is still in progress, and a search of the adjoining areas is in progress.

This operation follows recent atrocities by UKNA cadres, including the killing of a village chief, intimidation of locals and attempts to disrupt peace and stability in the region.

Successful neutralization of these terrorists highlights the Indian Army and Assam Rifles' commitment to protecting innocent civilians, mitigating all threats and ensuring peace and security in Manipur. (IANS)

