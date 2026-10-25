Gaurav Gogoi Says Manipur Still ‘Burning’ After Three Years, Questions Accountability

NEW DELHI: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday raised concerns regarding the ongoing crisis in Manipur while flagging "fresh tensions" between Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities. He said that new fault lines were emerging while civilians witnessed disruption of normalcy as Manipur keeps "burning" even after three years of violence.

He said that citizens in Manipur took to the streets for a "sound protest" against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) central government. The Congress MP added that over 300 lives have been lost in Manipur, with nearly 24,000 people still in relief camps.

"Three years on, Manipur is still burning. Citizens took to the streets to stage sound protest, hoping the BJP-led government would finally listen. New fault lines are emerging and multiplying, claiming precious lives, while civilians endure chronic insecurity, protracted displacement and the constant disruption of everyday life," Gogoi posted on X.

"More than 40 people have reportedly been killed in Kuki-Naga violence alone since February, with fresh tensions also flaring between Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities. The wounds of May 2023 remain unhealed: over 300 lives lost and around 24,000 people still in relief camps," he added.

Gogoi said that despite the Gita Mittal Committee appointed by the Supreme Court flagging "grave humanitarian and rehabilitation concerns", the question of accountability and rehabilitation remains.

"The scale of this crisis raises serious questions about the government's response. It took the Modi government over 20 months to get the Chief Minister to step down before imposing President's Rule in February 2025. PM Modi's subsequent visit offered little sign of a lasting resolution," the Congress MP said.

"Meanwhile, the Supreme Court-appointed Justice Gita Mittal Committee has flagged grave humanitarian and rehabilitation concerns, including deaths in relief camps. The Court has since sought answers on unnatural deaths, FIRs, investigations, and the safety of displaced people. Yet the questions of accountability and rehabilitation remain," he added.

Gogoi further questioned the PM Narendra Modi-led government over action taken on Committee's findings and the response of Peace Committee announced by Amit Shah in June 2023.

"What action has been taken on the Committee's findings? What became of the Peace Committee announced by Amit Shah in June 2023? Why has the Judicial Commission of Inquiry's report been repeatedly delayed? And why is there still no date for the all-party meeting sought by the INDIA bloc?" he said.

"Three years on, the people of Manipur deserve answers, not silence and delays. The Union and state governments must ensure civilian safety, impartial investigations, meaningful rehabilitation, and sustained dialogue to restore lasting peace," he added. (ANI)

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