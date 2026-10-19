Zubeen Garg death case: Government to challenge bail of 2 accused in Supreme Court

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has decided to challenge in the Supreme Court the bail granted to two accused in the Zubeen Garg death case. The Gauhati High Court granted bail to singer Amritprava Mahanta and suspended DSP Sandipan Garg recently.

Making this decision public today, Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta said, “We’ve taken legal opinion on the bail granted to Amritprava Mahanta and Sandipan Garg and have decided to challenge the bail orders in the Supreme Court. The hearing of the case is going on in the fast-track court that examined 134 witnesses so far. The public prosecutor has let us know that not a single witness has turned hostile. We’ll move the Supreme Court soon.”

Advocate General Devajit Saikia said, “I’ve gone through the bail order of Amritprava Mahanta. The order has enough rooms to challenge. I’ve given my opinion to the Home Department. The department has decided to challenge her bail order with an SLP (special leave petition). I haven’t yet received the bail order for Sandipan Garg. If there are any discrepancies in that order as well, the department will certainly challenge the bail order in the Supreme Court.

The accused in the case did not receive bail for one year. The advocate general attributed it to the sincere investigation of the case. He stated that the Supreme Court’s decision to refrain from granting bail to the prime accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta, even after three to four hearings, indicated the strength of the investigation and the charge sheet filed.

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